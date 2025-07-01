Yashasvi Jaiswal Under Fire After Four Dropped Catches: Will He Play In India vs England 2nd Test At Edgbaston?

India’s promising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finds himself at the centre of an intense spotlight ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 2. After a nightmare fielding display in the Leeds Test, where India fell to a five-wicket defeat, the 23-year-old’s place in the slip cordon — and possibly even his role in the XI — has become a talking point. Jaiswal dropped four catches across both innings in the first Test, contributing significantly to India’s downfall. These missed chances collectively cost India over 250 crucial runs, turning potential breakthroughs into extended English resistance.

India’s Catching Crisis at Leeds: The Numbers That Haunt

India dropped a staggering eight catches at Headingley — the most by the team in a single Test in the last three years. While fielding lapses can happen in any game, the sheer impact of these mistakes was glaring. England capitalized on nearly every dropped opportunity.

Among the biggest let-offs:

Ben Duckett, dropped by Jaiswal on 11, went on to score 62.

Ollie Pope, reprieved on 60, smashed a brilliant 106.

Harry Brook, dropped twice (once by Pant and once by Jaiswal), fell agonizingly short of a century on 99.

Jaiswal’s final drop — Duckett on 97 — led to a match-sealing 149-run knock.

Jaiswal’s four drops not only made him the top offender but also exposed India’s fragile fielding under pressure, especially in English conditions where slip catching is paramount.

Gambhir’s Intervention: A Technical Chat, or a Dressing-Down?

In the wake of the defeat, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated conversation with Jaiswal during training at Edgbaston. According to a video shared by Revsportz, Gambhir, assisted by Ryan ten Doeschate, appeared to be offering corrective measures — focusing on short catching technique and positioning. Eyewitnesses reported that Jaiswal has been removed from the gully during practice, replaced by debutant Sai Sudharsan. The move suggests a strategic reshuffle rather than a punitive one.

Ryan ten Doeschate Breaks Silence: “Jaiswal Needs a Breather”

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media on Monday, attempting to quell the speculation.

“Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. His hands are sore, and maybe we just give him a break from the gully. We want to build versatility in our fielding group. Managing his confidence is key right now,” said ten Doeschate.

The statement reflects a pragmatic approach — easing the pressure on a young talent already shouldering the responsibility of opening in English conditions, while reinforcing the team’s intent to bounce back.

Redemption Awaits: Can Jaiswal Deliver With the Bat?

While his fielding is under the scanner, Jaiswal’s credentials with the bat remain intact. He scored a century in his debut Test innings on English soil and still remains a key player in India’s top order. With Shubman Gill leading the side, India will bank on their left-right combination at the top to counter England’s potent pace attack.

Despite the criticism, the team management has not hinted at dropping Jaiswal from the playing XI — a show of faith that could reignite his form and confidence.

India vs England 2nd Test Preview: What’s at Stake?

Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, India must secure a win at Edgbaston to level the series. With questions around fielding, the bowling attack’s inconsistency, and underwhelming lower-order contributions, the pressure is squarely on the visitors.

England, on the other hand, look to capitalize on the momentum, especially after clinical performances from the likes of Pope, Brook, and Duckett.