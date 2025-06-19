Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc: Adam Gilchrist Calls Viral Sledging 'Good, Honest Banter'

The opening Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth gave fans a taste of old-school cricketing rivalry, marked by a fiery on-field exchange between India’s rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australian speedster Mitchell Starc. On a bouncy WACA surface tailor-made for pace bowlers, Jaiswal didn’t just survive—he thrived. His audacious quip, “You are coming too slow,” aimed directly at Starc after sending him to the boundary, instantly went viral and sparked one of the most talked-about sledging duels in recent years.

That verbal exchange symbolized more than just momentary banter—it marked the arrival of Jaiswal as a mentally tough, fearless international cricketer. With a gritty century in the second innings, Jaiswal powered India to a resounding 295-run win, staking his claim as a dependable all-format performer for India.

Gilchrist’s Take: Banter, Brilliance, and Balance

Months after the incident, Adam Gilchrist, one of Australia’s most respected voices, reflected on the showdown during a conversation with Sports Yaari. While calling Jaiswal India’s next big superstar, Gilchrist offered a balanced perspective on the exchange that gripped fans across the globe.

“It was just good, honest banter,” said Gilchrist. “Every dog has his day, and that day was his. He dominated us in that second innings. Starc brought it back later, but that’s the beauty of the game.”

Gilchrist’s response captured the essence of the duel—intense, competitive, and respectful. He acknowledged that while Jaiswal got the better of Starc in Perth, the seasoned left-arm pacer had the last laugh in the second Test, dismissing the youngster for a duck. Still, it was Jaiswal’s audacity and performance under pressure that stole the spotlight.

Jaiswal: India’s Emerging Enforcer

Since making his Test debut in 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has grown rapidly into one of India’s most exciting batting prospects. A regular in T20Is alongside Rohit Sharma, and having debuted in ODIs earlier this year against England, Jaiswal has already shown glimpses of his potential to become an all-format mainstay.

In the five-match Test series against Australia, Jaiswal finished as India’s highest run-scorer, amassing 391 runs with two half-centuries. Despite his heroics, India failed to build on the momentum from the Perth win, eventually losing the series 3-1. But Jaiswal’s performances stood out in an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

His Perth knock, in particular, was a masterclass in handling high-quality pace bowling. With short balls flying and Australian bowlers trying to intimidate, Jaiswal stayed composed and confident—backing his technique and unleashing fearless strokeplay. His verbal joust with Starc only added to the drama, offering a throwback to classic India-Australia rivalries.

Starc Strikes Back, But Jaiswal Leaves a Mark

Mitchell Starc, never one to shy away from a contest, responded in kind later in the series. He dismissed Jaiswal for zero in the very next Test, restoring the competitive balance between the two. But by then, the narrative was already set—Jaiswal had arrived, not just as a run-scorer, but as a player who doesn’t back down.

The duel between Jaiswal and Starc has all the makings of a long-term rivalry—youthful exuberance vs seasoned firepower. With both players likely to feature prominently in future India-Australia encounters, fans can expect more fireworks, both with the bat and with words.