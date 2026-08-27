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  • /Yastika Bhatia to lead India 'A' in one-day, multi-day games against Australia 'A'; check full squad

Yastika Bhatia to lead India 'A' in one-day, multi-day games against Australia 'A'; check full squad

The women’s selection committee has made notable structural adjustments across formats when compared to the India ‘A’ squads that toured England in July and won the 50-over series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
Yastika Bhatia to lead India 'A' in one-day, multi-day games against Australia 'A'; check full squad
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Yastika Bhatia to lead India 'A' in one-day, multi-day games against Australia 'A'; check full squad
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