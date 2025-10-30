'Ye Toh Confirm Hai...': Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma To KKR Rumours After Abhishek Nayar Appointment Buzz

The speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s IPL future has reached fever pitch in the last 48 hours, with social media swirling over the possibility of the India captain reuniting with his long-time confidant Abhishek Nayar at the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026. However, Mumbai Indians have now indirectly responded to the chatter with a cryptic yet firm message.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Abhishek Nayar is set to take over as the new head coach of KKR, replacing Chandrakant Pandit. Nayar, who has played a significant role in shaping many Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma has been regarded as a key influence in the opener’s transformation and resurgence in form. This connection, combined with KKR's recent social media engagement, triggered a massive wave of speculation that Rohit might leave Mumbai Indians for the Kolkata franchise.

The sparks first flew when KKR congratulated Rohit Sharma for becoming the World No.1 ODI batter, and a fan mischievously asked if the message meant Rohit was heading to KKR. KKR replied: "CONFIRM World No.1 Men's ODI Batter."

That one-word reply was enough to fuel theories of the biggest IPL trade ever.

But on Thursday, Mumbai Indians stepped in.

The franchise posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! "

ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

The message, which subtly played on the word Knight, is being seen as Mumbai Indians’ way of dismissing the rumours. The tone was confident, emotional, and assertive—suggesting the franchise is not entertaining the idea of letting their most iconic player walk away.

Rohit MI Legacy

Rohit Sharma has been the face of Mumbai Indians for over a decade, having led the team to five IPL titles and establishing a legacy unparalleled in franchise cricket. His bond with the MI fanbase remains one of the strongest in the league. While no official transfer movement is currently confirmed in either camp, the public post from Mumbai suggests they are not only aware of the noise but are ready to shut it down.

However, the situation could still evolve with the mini-auction set for December. If there’s one thing the IPL has taught everyone over the years, it’s this In cricket, nothing is impossible until it is.