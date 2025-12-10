Year Ender 2025: List Of Cricketers Who Retired This Year - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran And... Check Full List

The year 2025 marked the end of an era for world cricket as several prominent international players across formats and countries announced their retirement. From explosive white-ball specialists to reliable Test anchors, this year's list of retirees reflects a generational shift in global cricket dynamics. As teams prepare for the next cycle of ICC events, the departures of these seasoned performers leave behind significant voids, both in skill and leadership.

Here is a comprehensive look at all major cricketers who retired from international cricket in 2025.

Major International Retirements in 2025

1. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) - All Formats

2. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) - All Formats

3. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - ODIs

4. Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - ODIs

5. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - All Formats

6. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) - Test Cricket

7. Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) - All Formats

8. Varun Aaron (India) - All Formats

9. Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - T20Is (Final Format)

10. Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - T20Is (Final Format)

11. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - ODIs

12. Ishant Sharma (India) - T20Is (Final Format)

13. Asif Ali (Pakistan) - All Formats

14. Virat Kohli (India) - Test Cricket

15. Rohit Sharma (India) - Test Cricket

16. Wriddhiman Saha (India) - All Formats

17. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - T20Is

18. Chetashwar Pujara (India) - All Formats

What It Means for 2026 and Beyond

The coming year will be crucial for teams rebuilding their identities. As the next generation takes center stage, selectors may push younger, fearless players into key roles earlier than expected. Meanwhile, the 2025 retirements open up conversations about workload management, format specialization, and the evolving structure of international cricket.

What remains undeniable is that the exit of these players marks the end of multiple unforgettable eras, and the beginning of new stories waiting to unfold.