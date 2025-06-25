Yogi Government Surprises Cricketer Rinku Singh With A Major Appointment Ahead Of Wedding

Star cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to begin a new chapter but this time off the cricket field. The Uttar Pradesh government, under the Direct Recruitment Rules-2022 for International Medal Winners, has initiated the process to appoint him as a District Basic Education Officer (BSA). An official notification has already been issued by the Director of Basic Education. This was confirmed by a report by Dainik Jagran.

A Special Government Role for Rinku Singh

In a significant move, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has rewarded Rinku Singh for his achievements on the international cricket stage. He will soon be taking up a position as District Basic Education Officer (BSA), a role reserved for athletes who have made India proud globally. The appointment aligns with the state’s policy to integrate sporting excellence into public service roles.

From Struggles to Stardom

Rinku Singh's story is one of determination and grit. Born on October 12, 1997, in a humble household in Aligarh, his early life was far from easy. His father worked as a gas cylinder delivery man, and Rinku often lent a hand. Despite these hardships, cricket remained his passion and he pursued it relentlessly.

Breakthrough Through IPL

Rinku first rose to prominence by winning a title in school-level international cricket. His major breakthrough came in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His explosive performances in the 2023 season won him nationwide admiration. Eventually, he broke into the Indian team, playing in both T20Is and ODIs.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, KKR retained Rinku Singh for a massive ₹13 crore, reaffirming their faith in the batter's potential. Off the field, Rinku also made headlines for his engagement to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The couple was set to tie the knot on November 18 in Varanasi, but the wedding has been temporarily postponed for personal reasons.

Focused on Cricket and Service

While currently busy with domestic cricket commitments, Rinku Singh is gearing up for his dual role, continuing his cricketing career while also contributing to the education sector. His journey from Aligarh’s dusty grounds to international stadiums, and now a respected government role, is a true tale of modern-day inspiration.