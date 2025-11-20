Yograj Singh Breaks Silence on ‘I Want to Die’ Rumours; Reveals How Much Money Yuvraj Sends Him Monthly

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has dismissed reports suggesting that he is tired of life or wishes to die. He expressed anger at the misleading claims and clarified that his words were completely misunderstood. In an exclusive conversation with Sports Tak, Yograj emphasised that he is “very much alive” and full of strength.

“I don't know who has written that news, but I just want to make one thing clear that I am like a lion and I am very much alive,” Yograj told Sports Tak.

He went on to reveal that his son Yuvraj supports him financially, sending him INR 50,000 every month. Yograj added that Yuvraj would not hesitate to leave everything and stand by him if he ever asked. He stressed that he receives immense love and support from his entire family.

“Support is very important in life. My family loves me and supports me very well. Yuvraj sends me 50,000 rupees every month and will leave everything and come to my side if I tell him to,” he added.

Yograj had earlier spoken about loneliness

Earlier, Yograj had opened up about his struggle with loneliness, explaining that he often spends his evenings alone at home and sometimes depends on strangers to bring him food. He mentioned that even though he had hired house helpers and cooks in the past, they eventually left.

“I sit alone in the evening, have no one at home. I rely on strangers for food, sometimes one person, sometimes the other. I don’t bother anyone though. Someone or the other gets food for me if I am hungry. I kept house help and cooks, they served and went away,” Yograj said in an interview with Vintage Studio.

Despite his emotional challenges, he expressed strong affection for his family and gratitude for what life has given him.

“I love my mother, kids, daughter in law, grandchildren, everyone in the family. But, I don’t ask for anything. I am ready to die. My life is completed, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving,” he further added.

Yograj continues to make his mark as a coach

While his playing career did not reach the heights he had hoped for, Yograj Singh has become a respected coach over the years. He continues to mentor rising cricketers and has played a key role in shaping several young talents.