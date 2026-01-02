Ex-India Cricketer Explodes Over Shubman Gill’s T20 World Cup Snub, Drags Kapil Dev Into Row

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has strongly criticised the selectors for leaving Shubman Gill out of India’s T20 World Cup squad, questioning why the batter was not backed despite being appointed vice-captain just last year. The outspoken father of Yuvraj Singh expressed disbelief over Gill’s omission, arguing that a handful of failures should not outweigh a player’s quality or leadership role. According to Yograj, Gill deserved patience from the team management instead of being sidelined after a brief dip in form.

“Just Because He Failed In 4-5 Innings?” Yograj Hits Out At Selectors

Yograj openly questioned the logic behind the decision and suggested that Indian cricket has historically persisted with players through long lean patches.

“Shubman Gill is a vice-captain. What is the reason behind dropping him? Just because he failed in 4-5 innings? Indian cricketers have had so many players who have barely managed to perform in 10 matches out of 100 opportunities,” Yograj told Ravi Bisht on a YouTube show.

Comparison With Abhishek Sharma Raises Selection Concerns

Continuing his criticism, Yograj questioned whether the same standards would be applied to emerging players who are currently being backed by the selectors.

“They still played; you already know the reason why. Young Abhishek Sharma arrived a couple of years ago. If he fails four innings will you drop him as well?” he added.

Yograj Brings Kapil Dev Into The Debate

Known for his long-standing differences with Kapil Dev, Yograj referenced the 1983 World Cup-winning captain to underline his point about backing players through difficult phases.

“Let me give you an example of the ‘great’ Kapil Dev. When we toured Pakistan with Bishan Singh Bedi as captain, Kapil Dev continued to play matches despite failing with bat and ball. But Bishan Singh Bedi still took him on the subsequent tour of England.”

Gill’s Omission Sparks Surprise After Vice-Captaincy Role

Gill’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, announced on December 20, came as a shock to many cricket followers. The Punjab batter had recently returned to the T20I setup after a year-long absence and was named vice-captain during the Asia Cup.

India also broke up a successful opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma to accommodate Gill at the top of the order, a move that ultimately failed to produce consistent results.

Gill’s T20I Numbers After Comeback

Since his return to the T20I side, Gill managed 291 runs from 15 matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, without registering a single half-century. His struggle to find the right tempo led to further experimentation within the Indian lineup.

During this phase, Sanju Samson was initially pushed down the order and later dropped as India searched for the ideal combination.

Selectors Clarify Reason Behind Gill’s Exclusion

Following intense scrutiny, chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media after the selection meeting on December 20, clarifying that Gill’s omission was not due to a lack of quality.

Agarkar stated that the decision was purely based on team combination requirements for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan Recalled As Gill Misses Out

India subsequently recalled Ishan Kishan to the T20 World Cup squad, rewarding the wicketkeeper-batter for his outstanding performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishan replaced Gill in the final squad.

Gill Continues As India’s Leader In ODIs And Tests

Despite missing out on the T20 World Cup, Gill remains central to India’s plans in the longer formats. He will continue to lead the team in ODIs and Tests.

The Punjab batter is set to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Jaipur before captaining India in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.