Yograj Singh Slams Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli For Early Test Retirement: Says 'Could Have Played 5 More Years'

In a seismic shift for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—two modern-day legends—have drawn curtains on their storied Test careers. Their decision, made public just ahead of the England series, has triggered both nostalgia and concern across the cricketing fraternity. But former India cricketer and outspoken voice Yograj Singh isn’t holding back. In a candid conversation with InsideSport, Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, voiced his dismay over the timing of their retirement, claiming both stalwarts had “at least five more years of Test cricket” left in them.

Yograj: ‘The Baton Was Thrown, Not Passed’

Yograj Singh minced no words when analyzing the sudden retirement call by the celebrated duo. “Rohit and Virat should have played longer. This is not how greats leave the game. The baton was not passed to the next generation—it was thrown at them,” he remarked bluntly.

His criticism stems from the abrupt nature of the transition. With Shubman Gill now stepping into the leadership role in red-ball cricket, many wonder if the new captain has been handed the reins too soon, without the guidance of senior pros by his side.

Fitness, Form, and Fire: Could They Have Continued?

While both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled for runs during the Australia tour earlier this year, Yograj believes form was not the issue—fitness and motivation were.

“I told Rohit, wake up at 5 AM and run 20 kilometers. If someone pushed him every day, he’d still be leading India,” said Yograj, emphasizing that what Sharma lacked was a strong support system rather than ability.

The statistics tell a more complex story. Rohit managed just 112 runs in his last 4 Test innings, while Kohli averaged below 30 in his previous three series. Still, many fans and former players argue that their experience could have proven invaluable to the next generation, especially in pressure situations overseas.

Yuvraj Parallel: ‘Even My Son Quit Too Early’

Drawing a personal parallel, Yograj opened up about his disappointment with Yuvraj Singh’s own retirement. “I told Yuvi I’d make him captain, fight for him. But he walked away. You don’t quit when you can still walk,” he lamented.

The implication is clear—greats shouldn’t leave the battlefield before the final battle is fought. According to Yograj, India’s young Test side may now suffer from a leadership vacuum, particularly in challenging overseas tours.

Virat’s Emotional Goodbye, Rohit’s Graceful Exit

Kohli, in a heartfelt Instagram post, wrote: “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket... it has shaped me and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

Meanwhile, Rohit, ever the dignified statesman, wrote: “It’s been an honour to represent India in whites. I will continue to play ODIs for the country.”

Their exits mark the end of an era that began in the shadow of legends and blossomed into one of the most formidable partnerships in Indian Test history. From overseas centuries to unforgettable home series wins, Ro-Ko leaves behind a rich legacy that shaped Indian cricket’s last decade.

What Lies Ahead: Can Gill Shoulder the Future?

The spotlight now turns to Shubman Gill, who inherits a team devoid of its two most experienced Test players. While his talent is undisputed, questions linger: Can he galvanize a young side? Will the absence of mentors like Kohli and Rohit affect India’s stability in crunch matches?

Yograj’s fiery comments may sting, but they echo the sentiments of countless fans still digesting the shock of this double retirement.