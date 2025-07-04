Yograj Singh Slams Shubman Gill Despite 269 Knock Says, 'Why Not 500?'

Shubman Gill answered his critics in emphatic style with a magnificent 269 on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. His marathon knock helped propel India to a massive total of 587 in their first innings, giving the visitors a dominant grip on the match.

While the cricket fraternity lauded Gill's brilliance, not everyone was completely satisfied especially former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh. Though he applauded the young batter’s performance, Yograj couldn’t hide his disappointment over Gill’s dismissal after such a commanding innings.

“Getting Out Was a Crime,” Says Yograj Singh

In a conversation with ANI, Yograj spoke about the emotions he and his son felt while watching Gill's knock.

“When Shubman was batting on 200, I hoped he would stay not out on 250. Watching him get out was painful. Even Yuvraj felt the same. When you’re set like that, getting out is a crime,” he said.

Yograj, who has closely followed Gill’s growth particularly under the mentorship of Yuvraj Singh alongside fellow Punjab cricketers like Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh didn’t hold back in his evaluation of the dismissal.

“When you’re unbeaten on 200 or 250, your mistakes get masked, your confidence grows. But getting dismissed at that stage – after doing all the hard work – that’s where the pain lies. People were questioning Gill’s form. To those people, I say – if you haven’t played the game, you don’t have the right to comment,” he added, emphasizing that Gill had made technical improvements, particularly with his top-hand control.

“Gill Can Go Even Further Why Not 500?”

Despite the frustration over the missed opportunity for a triple century, Yograj made it clear how proud he was of Gill and the other players nurtured by Yuvraj’s guidance. He drew parallels to cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, who were always reflective even after scoring big.

“True greatness lies in self-reflection. Even after scoring big, players like Sachin and Gavaskar would go back and ask, ‘What could I have done better?’ Gill has the potential to go even further – 300, 400… why not 500? If Brian Lara can score 500 not out, we can too,” he said confidently.

India In Control At Edgbaston

As the match heads into a crucial phase, India sits comfortably in the driver’s seat. After Gill’s batting masterclass, the Indian bowlers made early inroads, leaving England at a shaky 77 for 3 by stumps on Day 2. England recovered well from 81/5 to 249/5 by lunch. Jamie Smith scored a fantastic counter attacking hundred and Harry Brook is close to a hundred.