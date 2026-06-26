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'You are being unfair on some other player': Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland today? India coach says...

During the pre match press conference in Belfast, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed this rampant speculation.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:13 AM IST
'You are being unfair on some other player': Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland today? India coach says...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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