/'You are being unfair on some other player': Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland today? India coach says...

The cricketing world is experiencing a wave of unprecedented excitement as the senior Indian team prepares for its tour opener in Belfast. Ever since the selection committee, spearheaded by Ajit Agarkar, announced the squads for the bilateral matches in Ireland and England, as well as the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, one burning question has dominated sports debates: will fifteen year old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receive his international debut cap in the opening clash against Ireland?
Management to Make the Final Call
During the pre match press conference in Belfast, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed this rampant speculation. While acknowledging the incredible buzz surrounding the young left handed opener, Kotak deferred the ultimate tactical decision to the team command center, clarifying that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the newly appointed T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, will make the final determination regarding the starting lineup.
Kotak made it clear that while Sooryavanshi represents a generational talent, the team must balance youth integration with fairness to players who have already been performing well for the national side.
"Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in IPL and all the other games, there is no need to tell that he has got a lot of natural abilities. Because in IPL he has faced Jofra, a lot of quick bowlers, a lot of experienced bowlers. And it seems that nothing is bothering him. So he is obviously an extraordinary talent," Kotak remarked.
"Today evening, captain and head coach will decide about the team. And if he plays great, if he doesn't play also for me, that is great because he is part of Indian team. And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs," the batting coach explained.
A Thin Line in Selection
Kotak elaborated on the challenges of team selection, especially given the sheer volume of batting talent emerging through the domestic ranks. He emphasized that the coaching staff has a responsibility to protect the confidence of established run scorers.
"That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player," Kotak stated.
The coach admitted that the abundance of choices within Indian cricket presents a major selection challenge, though he jokingly expressed relief that the final burden does not rest on his shoulders.
"If you ask me, there is so much talent in India that even the selectors have a headache. Honestly saying, I don't have such a big headache because I am not the head coach and the captain. But sometimes it is tough," he added.
"But we also have to remember one thing that those who are already performing, they should never be ignored, as I believe. Those who are already scoring, winning games for the team. BCCI's structure is such that players will keep coming," the former Saurashtra cricketer noted.
No Special Treatment, Just Freedom to Express
Addressing whether a teenager of Sooryavanshi's age requires extra attention or protective management within a senior dressing room, Kotak insisted that the young batsman has already shown the mental maturity required for the elite level. The priority for the coaching staff is simply to make him feel comfortable and let him play his natural game.
"I feel that at this level, maturity, decision making, and intent of those who perform at this level will always be good. And more than that, as long as he feels that he is part of the team, he can freely behave the way he behaves in other teams. That is good enough," Kotak said.
"And thanks to the BCCI system, the boys who come from Under 19, India A they more or less understand the culture of their Indian team. So, it is not that there is a lot of difference for him. But what we were saying is that he should enjoy," he continued.
"If he wants to ask or share something, he should do. Gautam was saying the same thing to him. You just feel like you are playing for your own team and just say whatever you feel," Kotak revealed.
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