India captain Rohit Sharma has urged bowlers to step up and share the responsibility with Jasprit Bumrah after his side's crushing 10-wicket loss in the second Test in Adelaide. After leading from the front in the first Test in Perth, Bumrah once again stood out with a four-wicket haul in the Pink-ball Test and he is currently the series' highest wicket-taker, with 12 strikes at an average of 11.25.

The 37-year-old Sharma feels that everyone has to share the responsibility as Bumrah can't bowl from both ends.

"Right now, I won’t be thinking about Sydney at all. We need to think about what we can do in Brisbane. And, look, it’s a great thing to have someone like Bumrah, but he is not going to be the only one who is going to do the job all the time, the other guys will have to take responsibility.

We saw Siraj, along with Bumrah, when he got those four wickets, the responsibility was shared and that's what we look forward to. There will be times when Bumrah won't get wickets and other guys need to step in," said Rohit in the post-match press conference.

That’s how we talk in the batting group as well, ‘x, y, z’ would not be scoring runs all the time. Everyone in the team understands that. It’s just not about one individual or two; if you want to win a Test or a series, everyone has to share the responsibility, put their hand up, and get the job done. That’s something I have always seen in this team," he added.

The India captain also revealed that he keeps discussing with Bumrah about the workload and fitness.

"I keep talking to him (Bumrah) during his spells, asking how his body is holding up. It’s a five-Test series, and we want Bumrah to be fresh and play all five matches. It’s important to analyse these things; workload management is crucial," said Rohit.

"Planning always happens. You can’t expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends, from morning to evening. It’s important to manage the bowlers. We talk to them and then make decisions," he added.