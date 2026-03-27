‘You can’t Ignore fitness for years and suddenly enforce It before IPL’ - Vaas hits out at SLC

Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas has strongly criticised Sri Lanka Cricket for its handling of fitness standards, calling the denial of a No Objection Certificate to pacer Nuwan Thushara a case of poor planning rather than genuine disciplinary action.

The former left-arm fast bowler, who featured in three seasons of the Indian Premier League for the Deccan Chargers, pointed out what he sees as inconsistency in the board’s approach to player fitness.

“You can’t suddenly enforce strict standards before IPL”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vaas highlighted that Sri Lanka Cricket had not prioritised fitness benchmarks consistently in recent years, making the sudden enforcement ahead of IPL 2026 questionable.

“SLC ignored fitness standards over the past four years,” Vaas wrote on X. “Fitness in modern cricket is crucial. But you can’t ignore it for years and then suddenly enforce strict standards just before the IPL. A player missing out now feels more like poor planning than discipline.”

His remarks have added weight to the growing criticism of SLC’s timing, especially with players missing out on major opportunities.

Thushara fails fitness test, denied NOC

Thushara, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for around INR 1.6 crore, reportedly failed to meet the required benchmarks in SLC’s Physical Performance Test. As per reports, he needed a minimum score of 17 out of 29 but fell short. SLC Chief Executive Ashley de Silva confirmed that the pacer did not achieve the required score. As a result, he has been denied the NOC, effectively ruling him out of IPL 2026 for now.

Major blow for RCB ahead of title defence

Thushara is set to miss RCB’s opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, along with subsequent matches including the home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

Unless he clears a future fitness test and secures clearance, he risks losing his contract entirely. Notably, reports suggest that Thushara is not currently injured and is capable of bowling, but concerns remain around his overall fitness and ability to handle workload in T20 cricket. His absence also comes at a difficult time for RCB, who are already dealing with uncertainty over Josh Hazlewood, further weakening their pace attack at the start of the campaign.

Broader fitness crackdown in Sri Lankan cricket

The situation reflects a wider push by SLC to enforce stricter fitness protocols before granting NOCs for overseas leagues like the IPL and PSL.

Several Sri Lankan players have been impacted:

Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have cleared the tests and received NOCs

Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are yet to undergo tests as they continue rehabilitation after injuries around the T20 World Cup 2026

Pathirana, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 crore, is expected to miss the early part of the season, while Hasaranga, picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore, also awaits clearance.

Nuwan Thushara: Profile and career highlights

He has represented Sri Lanka in 30 T20Is, picking up 36 wickets at an average of around 22.64. His standout performances include a five-wicket haul of 5 for 20 and a hat-trick against Bangladesh in 2024.

In the IPL, he debuted for Mumbai Indians in 2024, taking 8 wickets in 7 matches. He has also featured in multiple T20 leagues worldwide, including the Lanka Premier League and SA20, establishing himself as a reliable death-over specialist.

Vaas’ IPL pedigree adds weight to criticism

Vaas’ criticism carries added credibility given his own IPL experience. He was part of the Deccan Chargers squad that won the IPL title in 2009. Across 13 matches in the league, he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 19.72, making him one of the early overseas contributors in the tournament’s history.

Debate intensifies ahead of IPL 2026

Vaas’ comments have reignited debate over whether SLC’s sudden enforcement of fitness standards is justified or a reactive measure after years of inconsistency. While fitness remains non-negotiable in modern cricket, the timing has placed players and franchises in a challenging position just days before the IPL begins.

As IPL 2026 gets underway, attention will remain on whether Thushara or other affected Sri Lankan players can secure late clearance and how SLC manages the balance between player welfare, national standards, and opportunities in global T20 leagues.