JASPRIT BUMRAH

‘You Can’t Pick And Choose Matches’: Mohammed Azharuddin Criticises Bumrah’s Limited Test Appearances

Mohammed Azharuddin criticised Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management after the pacer played only 3 of 5 Tests vs England. Despite Bumrah’s absence, Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna shone. Bumrah returns for Asia Cup 2025, with fitness concerns still looming.

 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management has once again sparked debate in Indian cricket. The star fast bowler played only 3 of the 5 Tests in the recent India vs England series, missing the matches in Edgbaston and The Oval to manage his fitness. Despite his absence, India won both games, with Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna stepping up.

Bumrah’s reduced participation comes after a serious back injury that kept him out for a long time following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team management and Bumrah had decided beforehand that he would feature in only three matches to avoid excessive strain.

Azharuddin: Players Cannot Pick and Choose Matches

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has voiced strong disapproval of this approach. Speaking to Mid-Day, Azharuddin said a player should be available for every match once selected.

“If there is an injury issue, then the Board and the player have to decide. However, I feel once you are in the team, you can’t pick and choose your matches,” Azharuddin said. He stressed that representing the country requires full commitment, even if workload management is important.

Others Stepped Up in Bumrah’s Absence

India’s bowling unit handled Bumrah’s absence remarkably well. Siraj played all 5 Tests, collecting 16 wickets in the two matches Bumrah missed. Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston, while Prasidh Krishna took 8 wickets at The Oval. Azharuddin noted that India was “fortunate” that the rest of the attack delivered match-winning performances.

“There is workload, but at this level, you have to manage it. You are playing for the country,” he added. “What happens if India needs Bumrah badly in a particular situation?”

Bumrah is set to return in the Asia Cup 2025 starting next month. India’s next Test series will be against the West Indies at home. With workload concerns likely to continue, head coach Gautam Gambhir will face the challenge of keeping Bumrah fit while ensuring he plays in key matches.

