‘You Can Take Me Out Of The Game...’: Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Message After Ranji Trophy Snub

Ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, the Mumbai team is sweating it out in the nets with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma joining them. India’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his availability while Rohit’s availability is still under the scanner. Mumbai will lock horns in the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23. Amidst the preparations, young batter Prithvi Shaw came up with a cryptic post on social media.

Once reckoned the next big thing in Indian cricket, Shaw has been going through a tough time. The last time he played for Mumbai transpired in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and then he failed to make a cut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

Shaw wrote, "You can take me out of the game, but you can't stop me working".

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw did not get any buyers in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. In the previous editions of the IPL, Shaw played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2018 to 2024. During last year’s IPL, Shaw collected 198 runs in 8 matches.

Earlier, on the back of a terrific batting in the domestic circuit, Prithvi Shaw was added to the Indian Test tea back in 2018 where he smashed a century against the West Indies. As of now, Shaw has taken part in five Test matches, with his last appearance coming in 2020. During the 2021 England tour, he was again added to the Indian side but unfortunately, he did not get a chance to feature in playing XI. Shaw was also a part of India's home T20I series against New Zealand in 2023 but did not get to play in any of the matches.