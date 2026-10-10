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'You cannot put a number to it': Shreyas Iyer on dew factor after India’s 249/5 goes in vain against West Indies

India captain Shreyas Iyer said dew made it difficult to set a par score after the hosts’ 249/5 was chased down by the West Indies in the second T20I. Shai Hope’s 45-ball century and Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 84 off 37 balls powered the visitors to a six-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
'You cannot put a number to it': Shreyas Iyer on dew factor after India’s 249/5 goes in vain against West Indies
Image Credit: X/ @ShreyasIyer15

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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