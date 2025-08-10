Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could benefit from moving on from veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as they look to reshape their squad into a title-winning force in future Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth openly backed the idea, suggesting that releasing Ashwin would free up valuable funds while allowing the franchise to focus more on the younger players who impressed towards the end of last season.

"Actually I am with CSK and if they do it, it will be a super move. I think they can muster up around 42 crores and with the youngsters who performed well at the end of the season, they can form a good side," Srikkanth said.

"You Can’t Keep Him Just Because He’s a Legend"

Srikkanth asserted that CSK’s priority should be building a championship-winning squad, and that sentimental decisions should not override the harsh realities of franchise cricket.

"They need good bowlers, and they are trying to form a team that will win the Championship, so they are going for that. When CSK left Ashwin back in 2015, no one called it ‘bittersweet’ back then. You can’t keep him just because he’s a legend of the game. Every team are taking such tough decisions," he explained.

Ashwin’s Disappointing 2025 Season

Ashwin’s return to CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 season was widely celebrated as a “homecoming”, but it proved underwhelming in terms of impact. The experienced off-spinner managed to take just seven wickets at a high economy rate of 9.13 and contributed a mere 33 runs with the bat. CSK, plagued by poor performances across the board, ended the campaign bottom of the points table and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Srikkanth acknowledged Ashwin’s storied career but stressed that results take precedence in franchise cricket.

"They thought it was a good pick, but unfortunately, you've got to understand that it's franchise cricket at the end of the day and not Tamil Nadu cricket. Yes, all of us admire him for his records, he has done brilliantly for IPL, CSK, India, and Tamil Nadu. But that apart, you have to win championships. The last two years CSK have not qualified for the playoffs," said Srikkanth.

Positive Signs in Batting But Bowling Must Improve

While Srikkanth expressed optimism about CSK’s batting depth particularly noting players like Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel he emphasised that strengthening the bowling department will be essential for any serious title challenge.

"Franchise Always Moves On"

According to Srikkanth, only a select few legends enjoy long-term security in a franchise team.

"According to Srikkanth, only players of the stature of Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar can be assured of a long-term place in a franchise side. Even Washington Sundar was preferred over R Ashwin in Australia. The point is that he's had a brilliant career but this is franchise cricket and this is bound to happen. It's corporate cricket what can you do? It’s the same corporate cricket that gives you a lot of money," he concluded