JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

'You Deserve That Moment': Jemimah Reveals Annabel Sutherland's Emotional Text After Australia's World Cup Exit

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After their semifinal triumph, India went on to lift the Women’s World Cup 2025 title at the same venue in Navi Mumbai.
  • The message deeply moved Jemimah, who paused to appreciate Sutherland’s gesture.
'You Deserve That Moment': Jemimah Reveals Annabel Sutherland's Emotional Text After Australia's World Cup ExitCredits - Twitter

Jemimah Rodrigues has shared a touching moment that took place after Australia’s exit from the Women’s World Cup 2025. Rodrigues revealed that Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland sent her a deeply heartfelt message following India’s dramatic five-wicket win over Australia in the semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The semifinal had been a historic one for Jemimah, who struck a sensational 127 to guide India to the highest successful run chase in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. The victory also ended Australia’s remarkable 16-match unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Despite the heartbreak on her side, Annabel Sutherland reached out privately to applaud Jemimah’s temperament and mental strength during the chase.

“After the game, it was heartbreaking for them to lose a semi-final. I know how much it means to Bellsy and how much she loves her cricket, even though she doesn’t always show it. She messaged me saying, ‘The character you’ve shown throughout this tournament has been outstanding. You totally deserve to own that moment tonight’,” Jemimah shared in a video on Delhi Capitals’ Instagram page.

The message deeply moved Jemimah, who paused to appreciate Sutherland’s gesture.

“I looked at that message and thought, what a person! They had just suffered the most heartbreaking loss, yet she still reached out to a friend to encourage me, even though we were opponents at that moment. I have mad respect for her. She’s going to do special things for Australia, which is scary for us, but also for DC. I’m so glad we’ll share the dressing room again,” Jemimah said.

Both Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland are set to play together once again in the 2026 Women’s Premier League season, having been retained by the Delhi Capitals, along with Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Niki Prasad.

Sutherland’s Dominant World Cup Run

The World Cup was also significant for Sutherland individually. She emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers with 19 wickets in seven innings, including a brilliant five-wicket haul against India in Vizag. With the bat, she accumulated 117 runs, highlighted by an unbeaten 98 against England.

Jemimah did not hold back her admiration.

“Sutherland’s a superstar. Right now, I’d rate her among the top three all-rounders in women’s cricket, maybe even the best. I don’t know if she’d want me to say this, but she truly sets an example,” she added.

After their semifinal triumph, India went on to lift the Women’s World Cup 2025 title at the same venue in Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. The final was defined by exceptional all-round performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, marking a historic first global trophy for Indian women’s cricket.

