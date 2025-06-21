Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that the Indian side full of youngsters will not miss the services of their Former captain and one of the modern greats of Batting, Virat Kohli. Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket in May before the team was announced for the anticipated five-Test series against England. Kohli scored a century in the First test against Australia at Perth but what followed in the series were a patch of horrible dismissals and a dismal run managing to score mere 190 runs in the five Test matches.

The fans and cricket experts still believed that a player of his stature and legacy will be given an longer rope and he will be considered for the England Tour, Virat announced his retirement after Indian captain Rohit Sharma retired, and considering it was an entire young unit at the English conditions, Virat's expertise and experience would have been the key. The retirement came as a shock, taking the internet and cricketing world by a storm.

Vaughan On Kohli

Vaughan without mincing his words stated how the team will miss Kohli's aggression on the field but pointed out his 33 average in UK as a batter stating the team is good to go without him.

"Kohli is a legend and a culture creator around this Indian team, and what he brought as a captain to the team is still there in terms of the energy and the drive and the aggression. But he only averaged 33 here in the UK. You don’t massively miss someone that averages 33, but you miss someone that brings so much to the dressing room," he said.



"These players that are going to come in and play for India, they’re seriously good players. Maybe this new generation has been waiting. Maybe they’ve been waiting for this moment. Don’t be surprised that they play really well," he added.

Kohli has played 17 Tests against England scoring 1096 runs at an average of 33.21 runs. He had a disappointing 2014 season, but made a miraculous comeback in 2018.