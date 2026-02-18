'You fool, Who told you too...': Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali fumes at Salman Ali Agha’s toss decision to chase

Former Pakistan international Basit Ali has launched a scathing verbal attack on captain Salman Agha following Pakistan’s comprehensive defeat to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speaking on the YouTube show 'The Game Plan' alongside Kamran Akmal, Ali expressed disbelief over the decision to bowl first at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a move he described as foolish given the recent match history at the venue.

The Toss Controversy

The primary point of contention was Agha’s choice to field first on a surface that had consistently favored the side setting a total. Basit Ali pointed to Zimbabwe’s recent victory over Australia on the same pitch as a clear indicator of how the conditions would behave. The former batter was so incensed by the tactical error that he offered a preemptive apology for the harsh language he was about to use.

"No 1 team to hai India. Hamara unse koi muqabla bhi nehi hai. Lekin hum ahmak log hai. Hum jaahil log hai. Main aaj mafi ke saath, jitne hamare dekhne wale hai agar badtameezi wale word nikal jaye toh to maaf kar dena bhai. Jin jaahilo ko yeh nahi pata ki is jagah pe teen match huye hai aur teen o pehle bari lene wale jeete hai. Zimbabwe wala match inke samne hai. Usse pitch pe match ho raha hai. Aur toss jeet ke bowling kar rahe hai. Aur kya kehte hai? Hamara spin department bahut acha hai. Abey toh achi cheez hai woh baad mein karo na ullu. Kisne bola hai pehle bowling karo," Ali said on YouTube show 'The Game Plan'

Translated-

"India is the No 1 team. There is no comparison with them. But we are illiterate people. I want to apologise to everyone beforehand if I mistakenly use some ill-mannered words. Some ignorant people don’t even know that three matches have been played at this venue, and in all three, the team batting first has won. The Zimbabwe match is right there in front of you. The game is being played on the same pitch. You win the toss and choose to bowl. And then you say, ‘Our spin department is very strong.’ Well then, use that strength later, you fool. Who told you to bowl first?" Ali exclaimed during his rant.

Team Performance and Coaching Defense

While Ali questioned the captain's intelligence, head coach Mike Hesson attempted to provide a more technical explanation for the loss. Hesson defended the initial decision to bowl but admitted the execution was lacking. He specifically pointed toward the spin department, noting that they failed to maintain their basics once Ishan Kishan began his aggressive onslaught, which effectively took the game away from Pakistan.

The Road to the Super 8

Despite the 61 run loss to their arch rivals, Pakistan's tournament is not yet over. Having already secured victories against the Netherlands and the USA, their progression depends on the final group game against Namibia.

The qualification scenarios are as follows:

Victory or Washout: If Pakistan wins or if the game is abandoned due to rain, they will advance to the Super 8 stage.

The Namibia Upset: Should Namibia secure a shock victory, Pakistan will be eliminated from the World Cup. This is because their Net Run Rate (NRR) is currently inferior to that of the United States, who finished their group stage with two wins from four matches.

For Basit Ali, the technicalities of the points table are secondary to what he perceives as a fundamental lack of cricketing sense within the current leadership. His outburst reflects a growing frustration among former players regarding the strategic gap between the current Pakistani squad and the top ranked Indian side.