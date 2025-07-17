Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has issued a strong statement regarding the management of Jasprit Bumrah’s workload as India prepares for the fourth Test against England. With India trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series, the upcoming match is a must-win for the visitors to stay alive in the series. Following a dramatic 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord’s, pressure is mounting on Shubman Gill’s side to bounce back. Both teams had posted identical scores of 387 runs in the first innings of the third Test. India’s bowlers delivered a spirited performance in England’s second innings, dismissing them for just 192. However, the Indian batting line-up failed to chase down the target of 193 and was bowled out for 170, handing England a narrow victory and a 2-1 series lead.

India must now win both the remaining Tests to secure their first Test series win in England since 2007. Any win or two draws from England would seal the series in their favour.

As the fourth Test approaches, discussions around Jasprit Bumrah's workload have resurfaced. He was rested during the second Test at Edgbaston despite a week-long gap after the first match. That decision was widely criticized, though it did not cost India as they went on to win that match and level the series.

Bumrah made a strong return in the third Test, taking seven wickets in total, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. With speculation growing that Bumrah might be rested again for workload reasons, Gavaskar has firmly opposed the idea.

Gavaskar believes Bumrah should play in the fourth Test, especially with so much at stake. “No superstar player should take a break. You have not come here for a holiday. You should get some cricket. You are playing for India. You are not here for a cruise or something like that,” he said on Sony Sports.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier revealed that Bumrah had indicated his availability for only three of the five matches. If that remains the case, the team management might consider resting him in the fourth Test to ensure his fitness for the final game. Still, Gavaskar has made it clear that players need to prioritize national duty over rest during such crucial series.

Gavaskar also suggested that players who haven’t featured in the first three Tests should stay active by playing domestic cricket in England during the break.

Meanwhile, England have announced their squad for the fourth Test, which starts on July 23 in Birmingham. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has been included in place of Shoaib Bashir.

England’s squad for the fourth Test against India:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes