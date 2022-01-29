हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'You have testicles on your head', Harbhajan Singh recalls racism he faced post Monkeygate episode

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has retired from all forms of the game and since his retirement earlier this month, he has been making some big revelations related to all the past controversies. 

&#039;You have testicles on your head&#039;, Harbhajan Singh recalls racism he faced post Monkeygate episode
(Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has retired from all forms of the game and since his retirement earlier this month, he has been making some big revelations related to all the past controversies. 

In an interview with sports journalist Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria, the retired cricketer made another massive revelation, saying he subjected to racism in Australia on the same tour when the Monkeygate scandal happened.

The 42-year-old cricketer said that once his turban, a symbol of religion sikh, was disrespected and that it was called a testicle. 

Harbhajan said, "I was disturbed and wondered why was all this happening. Why is a thing that never happened in the first place being blown out of proportion? There were 6-7 witnesses for an act that I had never committed. Nobody heard it and they made a big deal out of nothing and whatever was being said to me on the ground, ‘You have testicles on your head’, and for me to hear that and my religion being insulted was a difficult thing."

On India's infamous tour of Australia in 2007-08, Harbhajan was accused of passing a racial slur at Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds. What followed was a difficult time for Harbhajan who had to face a lot of criticism for his behaviour on the field. He says he was villified for something he had not done at all.   

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketHarbhajan SinghAndrew Symonds
Next
Story

IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant to be named vice-captain for first ODI, says BCCI source

Must Watch

PT24M9S

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: The Most Glorious Saga of Almighty India