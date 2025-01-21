‘You Have To Keep Dreaming’: Karun Nair’s Honest Admission After Not Getting Picked For Champions Trophy

Veteran batter Karun Nair said that he is still dreaming of returning to the Indian side after a brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Nair who plays for Vidarbha had a stellar tournament as he finished as the highest run scorer, scoring 779 runs from eight innings at an impeccable average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04.

The right-hand batter smashed five centuries and a fifty during the tournament. On the back of a successful outing on the field, his name was discussed for selection in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but then he failed to seal a spot in the Indian team.

“Obviously, the possibility of an India comeback has to be on your mind. If you want to play for the country, you have to keep dreaming. There are these thoughts and dreams in the head but that’s just motivation,” Nair told Hindustan Times.

The Indian team chief selector Ajit Agarkar also spoke about Karun Nair’s brilliant batting during the Champions Trophy squad announcement.

“I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in a squad of 15. But those performances certainly make you take notice. If there is a loss of form (for a player) or injuries, there's certainly going to be a conversation around him,” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Back in 2016, Nair made his India debut in the series against England where he created a massive record after making a triple century in his third Test. As of now, Nair has taken part in six Tests in his career and made 374 runs at an average of 62.33 with one hundred to his name. He has also played in two ODIs and scored 46 runs at an average of 23.