'You Have Two Capable Batters And...': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Ideal Batting Spot For Sanju Samson In Asia Cup 2025
Sanju Samson has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) but his place in India’s starting XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is still uncertain.
- Sanju Samson has been in sensational form in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL)
- There is uncertainty over Samson's place in India's playing XI in Asia Cup 2025
- Sunil Gavaskar reveals ideal batting spot for Sanju Samson in Asia Cup 2025
Attacking wicket-keeping batter Sanju Samson, who will be key player for India at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL). While playing for Kochi Blue Tigers in Kerala's domestic T20 league, Samson scored 121 (51), 89 (46), 62 (37) and 83 (41) in his last four innings.
Though Samson has been in red-hot form in T20 cricket, his place in India’s starting XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is still uncertain. The primary reason is Shubman Gill’s return to the squad as vice-captain, which almost guarantees the 25-year-old a spot as an opener.
This situation puts pressure on Samson but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has staked his claim for the opening slot with sensational knocks at Kerala Cricket League (KCL).
Notably, Samson’s international career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Despite making his India debut at the age of 20, the talented batter never got the consistent run to show his ability. However, he has enjoyed a consistent run in the T20I playing XI since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach.
Sunil Gavaskar Speaks About Sanju Samson's Batting Postion At Asia Cup 2025
Meanwhile, the former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sanju Samson should play at No. 3 or bat down the order as a finisher at six in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE.
"It’s a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three, and if needed come down at six as a finisher. Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL. But my feeling is that Samson will probably get the nod," Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.
"Looking at the way he batted in this T20 format in the IPL, it was a no-brainer. He has been very successful in the T20 format for the IPL, so there is no question that he has the capability of doing well in T20. In the kind of form that he is in, where he has scored more than 750 runs in the just concluded Test series, that really augurs well even for the T20 tournament," he added.
Samson has represented India in 42 T20 Internationals. While batting at different positions, he has scored 861 runs at a strike rate of 152.38 so far.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, Wednesday before their high-octane clash arch-rivals against Pakistan four days later in Dubai.
