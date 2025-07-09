‘You Know It’s Time…’- Virat Kohli Breaks Silence; Reveals Why He Retired From Tests

Speaking at a charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh in London, Kohli revealed, half-joking, half-reflective, that even his beard signalled it was time to walk away from the longest format.

“I Just Coloured My Beard…”

During the light-hearted segment of the event, Kohli was asked about how it feels to no longer feature in whites. With his trademark humour, he responded: “I coloured my beard two days ago… when you have to colour your beard every four days, you just know, it’s time.” The crowd erupted in laughter, but beneath the humour was a clear message: age, experience, and intuition played key roles in his decision to step away from the demanding format.

The End of an Era in Red-Ball Cricket

Kohli had announced his Test retirement earlier this year on May 12, 2025, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world. In his emotional social media post, he wrote that he had "given everything" to the game and would now step aside to make space for the next generation.

His Test record speaks volumes:

Matches: 113

Runs: 9,230

Centuries: 30

Double Hundreds: 7 (most by an Indian)

Captaincy Record: 40 Test wins, most by an Indian captain

He took India to the World Test Championship Final, oversaw historic overseas wins, and turned Team India into a dominant red-ball force.

Bond with Yuvraj & Ravi Shastri

The event also highlighted Kohli’s deep bond with former teammates. He credited Yuvraj Singh for mentoring him during his early years and had heartfelt words for Ravi Shastri, under whose coaching Kohli blossomed into a world-class Test batter and fierce leader.

"We share a very good bond. Yuvi, Bhajji, and Zak took me under their wings when I first came. It helped me grow. We played a game Vs England in Cuttack, Yuvi pa got 150 and MS got 110, I was telling KL that this is like childhood days, I've lots of love and respect for him," Kohli said for Yuvraj.

"If I wasn't working with him, what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible - the clarity which we had together is very hard to find, it's everything for cricketers to grow in their careers, even he didint backed me the way he did, those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line - things would have been different & I always have respect and regard for him, for being massive part of my cricket journey," the former India skipper added for Ravi Shashtri.

What’s Next for Kohli?

Though retired from Tests, Kohli isn't stepping away from cricket just yet. He remains a vital part of India’s ODI squads and is expected to play a key role. Off the field, he's been actively involved in charity, brand work, and mentoring young athletes.