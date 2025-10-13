You Know It Was Out: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Reaction to Umpire in India vs West Indies Test

In a thrilling display of pace and precision, India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found himself at the center of a heated DRS controversy during the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The incident, which occurred on Day 4, highlighted both the brilliance of Bumrah’s bowling and the limitations of cricket’s Decision Review System, leaving fans and analysts buzzing across social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bumrah Strikes, But Technology Fails

The drama unfolded in the first session when Bumrah delivered a perfectly pitched delivery that struck West Indies opener John Campbell on the pads in front of the stumps. Convinced he had trapped Campbell lbw, Bumrah appealed fiercely. However, the on-field umpire, unsure about a possible inside edge, turned down the appeal. India quickly opted for a DRS review, hoping technology would confirm what Bumrah instinctively knew.

Despite multiple replays and ultra-edge analysis, the third umpire could not provide conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision. The ball’s impact with both pad and bat happened simultaneously, leaving the call inconclusive. Walking back to his mark, an amused yet disappointed Bumrah shared his candid thoughts via stump mic: “You know it’s out, but the technology can’t prove it.”

John Campbell’s Maiden Test Century

Campbell, who was on 94 at the time, capitalized on the reprieve. He went on to score his maiden Test century, marking a crucial moment in the West Indies innings. The left-hander’s patient approach, paired with a solid partnership with Shai Hope, helped the visitors recover from an early 10/2 slump in the second innings after India enforced the follow-on.

Although Bumrah continued to bowl with precision, Campbell’s determination and tactical shot selection eventually saw him reach the coveted three-figure mark. The century was a morale booster for the West Indies and a reminder of the unpredictability of Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja Finally Strikes

Not long after Campbell’s milestone, India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja trapped the left-hander in front of the stumps. This time, the umpire’s call favored India, and Campbell’s review was unsuccessful, denying him a second lifeline. Despite this dismissal, Campbell had already done his job, putting West Indies in a far more competitive position than they had been at the start of their innings.

The innings underscored the resilience of the West Indies, who managed to put up a strong fight after being bowled out for 248 in the first innings, trailing India’s massive first-innings total of 518/5 declared.

Bumrah’s Brilliance and the DRS Debate

Bumrah’s reaction sparked conversations about the reliability of technology in cricket. Analysts noted that while the Decision Review System has revolutionized modern cricket, it is not infallible. Ultra-edge and ball-tracking tools often struggle with borderline deliveries, especially when bat-pad contact occurs simultaneously.

Commentators and fans praised Bumrah’s honesty and sportsmanship, highlighting that his frustration was not with the umpire but with the technological limitation. The incident also drew attention to India’s dominant bowling attack, which consistently puts opposition batters under pressure.