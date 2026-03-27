'You look like a...': Nita Ambani left stunned by Rohit Sharma’s dramatic transformation ahead of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani was left stunned when she failed to immediately recognise her former captain Rohit Sharma due to his remarkable physical transformation ahead of IPL 2026. The moment came as she arrived at the ground to meet the Mumbai Indians squad.

"You look like a boy": Nita’s candid reaction

FUN BANTER B/W ROHIT SHARMA & NITA AMBANI

Nita Ambani- Rohit I don't recognize you, You look like a young boy



Rohit- Shy & Smile



pic.twitter.com/AgtEQEkN4z — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 27, 2026

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While greeting batting coach Kieron Pollard affectionately as "Polly Kaka", her attention turned to Rohit Sharma, who appeared noticeably leaner.

"You look like a boy," she exclaimed, leaving Rohit smiling at the unexpected compliment.

Dramatic weight loss grabs attention

Rohit Sharma has reportedly shed close to 11 kilos in recent months, marking one of the most significant fitness transformations of his career. His new look has drawn reactions across the cricketing world, with players like Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum even teasing him during the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts.

A crucial season for the "Hitman"

At 38, Rohit heads into IPL 2026 with renewed focus to rediscover his best form in T20 cricket. Once among the most successful captains in IPL history with five titles, his performances have seen fluctuations in recent years. He has crossed the 400-run mark only twice since 2019.

Signs of resurgence in recent seasons

Despite the dip, Rohit showed promising signs last season, scoring 418 runs his highest tally in a decade even while often playing as an Impact Player. The season before, he registered 417 runs, with a significant portion coming in a single standout performance against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Impact Player role likely to continue

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has indicated that while the team prefers Rohit to bat deep into innings, squad balance issues may continue to see him used in the Impact Player role.

With limited specialist batters alongside him, including Suryakumar Yadav, flexibility remains key.

New look, same ambition

Rohit’s leaner physique signals a clear intent to bounce back stronger. The experienced opener is determined to deliver one of his best IPL seasons and contribute significantly to Mumbai Indians’ campaign.

MI vs KKR: Season opener clash

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 journey against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The two teams share a closely fought rivalry overall, but Mumbai Indians hold a dominant record at home.

All eyes on Rohit Sharma

As IPL 2026 kicks off, Rohit Sharma will be under the spotlight not just for his batting, but also for how his improved fitness translates into performance. With a refreshed mindset and leaner frame, the former India captain looks ready to script a strong comeback season for Mumbai Indians.

MI SQUAD IPL 2026

AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur (traded in from LSG), Sherfane Rutherford (traded in from GT), Mayank Markande (traded in from KKR), Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.