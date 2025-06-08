Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has opened up on his coaching style after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 season. Ponting's team PBKS lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday.

Days after the IPL 2025 final, Punjab Kings shared a video on social media with the caption, 'Ponting mentality – Train with passion, roar with aggression'.

In the video, Ponting was seen answering a question from the franchise’s co-owner and actress Preity Zinta.

"How does somebody be so aggressive on the ground and as a person, but be so calm and chilled out?" Zinta asked in a video.

In reply, Ponting hilariously asked Zinta to try and observe him closely in the dugout.

"You need to come and sit next to me in the dugout sometimes because you will see that it's not always calm. Look, I'm an aggressive-natured person, especially when it's cricket time," the PBKS coach said.



The 50-year-old Ponting also mentioned that he is relaxed outside of cricket, but it's not the same when it comes down to coaching.

"I'll have a laugh and a joke and a coffee and a sit down with anyone and talk about anything outside of cricket time. But when it's cricket time, it's my job to bring high performance to this team. And so I'm not gonna waste a minute, I'm not gonna waste a day, I'm not gonna waste a training session where I'm not trying to be the best coach that I can be and make every single player that's playing with me the best player that they can be," Ponting said.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS finished top of the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points. They lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 and then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to set up the final against RCB.

It was the second final for Punjab Kings in 18 years and once again they fell short of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.