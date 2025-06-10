'You Need To Pitch The Ball...': James Anderson Offers Valuable Advice To South Africa, Australia Pacers Ahead Of WTC Final

Legendary England pacer James Anderson has revealed his advice to the fast bowlers from South Africa and Australia ahead of this week's ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

South Africa's pace attack includes Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen while Australia have Big Three of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in their line-up. So, the battle between the fast bowlers from both sides is likely to be crucial in deciding the outcome of the one-off Test.

Anderson has picked a total of 123 wickets at Lord's in 29 Test matches at the iconic London ground. So,the former England quick passed on some advice to the respective teams before the Ultimate Test starts on Wednesday, June 11.

"Here is definitely somewhere you need to pitch the ball up. A lot of people talk about the top of off stump being the ideal length, but I think here it's more three-quarters up the stump," Anderson was quoted as saying by ICC website.

"That way you are a little bit fuller in length, so that's my advice for the seamers," he added.

Meanwhile, Anderson also revealed that Rabada is one of his favourite bowlers in the world and believes that his battle with Australia veteran Steve Smith could well decide which team lifts the mace.

"The main one for me will be Rabada against Steve Smith and I think that could be a really good, interesting battle. Steve Smith is one of the best batters in the world and Kagiso Rabada is one of my favourite bowlers to watch," Anderson said.

"I think he's got so many attributes that just make me want to tune into the TV and watch him. He's a fantastic player, so I'm really looking forward to that battle," he added.

The legendary pacer also feels that the decision by South Africa to have fellow England great and long-time teammate Stuart Broad join the Proteas in a consulting role prior to the one-off Test could prove a wise call.

"I think it's a smart move from South Africa. He's someone who's had great success in English conditions and he knows Lord's in particular," Anderson noted.

"He knows the ground very well, he's had success here and I think he can give a lot of information and advice to the South African team which will be great from their point of view," he concluded.