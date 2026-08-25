/‘You’re not going to write them off’: Rahul Dravid backs India’s World Test Championships Final qualification hopes

India will head to New Zealand without many of their experienced players who were on the trip the last time they visited the nation in early 2020, with only a handful of the current squad members having played there in the red-ball format before. "A lot of the young Indian boys have not played in those conditions, so that's going to be a big challenge. We're missing the experience of Virat and Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara, these kinds of guys who've probably been there the last time India went. So that will be an interesting series as well," he added.