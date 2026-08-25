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‘You’re not going to write them off’: Rahul Dravid backs India’s World Test Championships Final qualification hopes

Rahul Dravid backed India to remain in the race for the World Test Championship final despite their mid-table position. The former India coach highlighted tough Tests against New Zealand and Australia but said India’s quality makes them difficult to rule out.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
‘You’re not going to write them off’: Rahul Dravid backs India’s World Test Championships Final qualification hopes
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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‘You’re not going to write them off’: Rahul Dravid backs India’s World Test Championships Final qualification hopes
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