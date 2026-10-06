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  • /'You still have some years left in Sanju’: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Samson over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner

'You still have some years left in Sanju’: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Samson over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner

Sanju Samson was the T20 World Cup player of the tournament and recently scored twin fifties against Afghanistan, although he was dismissed for cheap scores in Japan.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
'You still have some years left in Sanju’: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Samson over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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