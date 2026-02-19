'You take a single...?' Irfan Pathan’s brutal take on Sahibzada Farhan's century vs Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten century against Namibia helped secure a Super Eight berth, but it was his approach in the final over that sparked debate. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan publicly questioned the batter’s tactics, saying he was surprised by Farhan’s defensive play while nearing his milestone. Pakistan sealed a commanding 102-run win in their must-win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash, posting 199/3 before bowling Namibia out for 97. While Farhan’s hundred anchored the innings, Pathan’s on-air remarks quickly went viral, shifting focus from the result to the final-over decision-making.

Farhan scripts history with unbeaten ton

Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup history, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, studded with 11 fours and four sixes. He became only the second Pakistan batter to score a century in the tournament. His innings powered Pakistan to a strong total after they chose to bat first in a must-win encounter. The late acceleration from Shadab Khan ensured momentum heading into the innings break. Pakistan’s bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, dismantling Namibia for 97 and confirming qualification for the Super Eight stage alongside India from Group A.

The final over that drew Irfan Pathan’s reaction

Farhan entered the last over on 99. Facing Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, he drove a fuller delivery to long-on for a single to reach his century. Reacting on-air, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said: “He definitely has scored a century, but taking a single? Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You would be happy that you have scored a century and that Pakistan have reached 199.” On the final ball of the over, Erasmus bowled wide of off-stump. Farhan let the delivery go, expecting it to be beyond the tramline, but it was deemed legal. Pathan added: “But in the last over, you play a defensive shot, then you leave the last ball. Kamaal hai.”

Shadab’s late flourish earns praise

While Farhan chose caution, Shadab Khan attacked the off-spinner, smashing two sixes in the over to boost Pakistan’s total. Pathan contrasted the approaches, saying: “This is what you have to do. You have to attack the off-spinner.” The late hits helped Pakistan extract 16 runs from the over, giving their bowlers a strong cushion.