'You’ve Blown It Big Time': Chris Gayle Blasts Wiaan Mulder For Declaring On 367, Missing Chance To Break Lara’s 400 Record

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has stirred up intense debate in the cricketing world by declaring his team’s innings at 626/5 while unbeaten on 367 just 33 runs short of breaking Brian Lara’s all-time Test record of 400 not out. The move, hailed by some as selfless and condemned by others as a lost opportunity, has divided opinion among fans and legends alike.

Mulder Breaks South African Record, But Stops Short of History

Batting against Zimbabwe in the second Test, Mulder broke Hashim Amla’s long-standing record of 311 to register the highest individual Test score by a South African. His 367 not out also became the fifth-highest score in Test history, and the highest ever by a batter away from home, surpassing Mark Taylor’s 334 in Pakistan.

Reaching his triple hundred off just 297 balls the second-fastest triple century in Tests behind Virender Sehwag’s 278-ball blitz Mulder had both time and momentum on his side. But instead of chasing the magical 400 mark, he declared the innings.

'Let the Legends Keep the Big Scores', Says Mulder

In a post-match statement, Mulder revealed a conversation with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad, who advised: “Let the legends keep the big scores.” Mulder echoed this sentiment, stating that the record should remain with Brian Lara, a legend of the game.

“I felt the spirit of the game sometimes means walking away when you could have pushed on. Lara is an icon, and I wanted to respect that,” said Mulder.

Chris Gayle Slams Decision: 'You’ve Blown It Big Time'

Not everyone agreed with the sentiment. Chris Gayle, former West Indies captain and two-time triple centurion in Tests, was scathing in his assessment.

'If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400,” said Gayle on talkSPORT. “Come on, you're on 367 automatically you have to take a chance at the record.'

Gayle said Mulder’s decision was more about panic than sportsmanship:

“He panicked and he blundered. Straight up. You don’t know when you'll get another triple hundred opportunity.”

'Legend Status Comes With Records' - Gayle Doubles Down

Gayle went further to challenge Mulder’s belief that some records should be left untouched.

“If you want to be a legend, how are you going to become a legend without chasing greatness? Records make legends,” he stated.

“Declaring on 367? That was a blunder. You don’t do that. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

'It’s Still Test Cricket, Doesn’t Matter the Opponent'

Addressing the argument that it was “only Zimbabwe,” Gayle was clear:

“Test cricket is Test cricket. You can get out on zero to Zimbabwe too. A hundred, double, triple or 400 against anyone is a big deal at this level.”

Mulder’s All-Round Brilliance Leads SA to Big Win

Despite the controversy, Mulder led South Africa to a crushing innings and 236-run win. Apart from his unbeaten 367*, he picked up three wickets and even took the winning catch, making a perfect start to his first match as Test captain.

South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for 170 in the first innings, enforced the follow-on, and then wrapped up the second innings for 220.

Whether Mulder’s decision will be remembered as a selfless gesture or a missed shot at immortality remains to be seen. But what’s certain is that this Test match will be talked about for years not just for the records set, but for the one record that wasn't even attempted.