'You will be amazing parents': PM Narendra Modi's special message to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma, who are set to welcome their first child in January 2021.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Indian batsman took to his official Twitter handle and wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.

"Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Kohli had tweeted.

Replying to the same, PM Modi extended greetings to parents-to-be Kohli and Anushka, while adding that the pair would surely be amazing parents.

"Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!," the Prime Minister wrote.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Kohli and his actress wife Anushka left their fans pleasently surprised when they announced on August 27 that they are expecting their first baby.

The power couple took to their respective social media handles and posted an adorable picture in which Anushka could be seen flaunting her baby bump to share the happy news.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

On a work front, Kohli is all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

Anushka, on the other hand, has not announced any new project since her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.