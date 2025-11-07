“You Will Concede Runs, But Express Yourself”: Gautam Gambhir’s Bold Message Ignites Shivam Dube’s 4th T20I Heroics

In a game where confidence defines performance, Shivam Dube’s resurgence with the ball stands as a testament to belief — both his own and that of head coach Gautam Gambhir. During India’s commanding 48-run victory over Australia in the 4th T20I at Gold Coast, Dube not only contributed a vital 22 runs with the bat but also struck twice with the ball, sending back Mitchell Marsh and Tim David — two of Australia’s most destructive hitters.

It wasn’t just a personal triumph; it was a statement of intent. India’s experiment to trust Dube as the seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya’s absence is finally paying off — and Gambhir’s fearless message to his player summed up the mindset driving this Indian team.

“Gauti bhai told me — ‘You will concede runs, but I want you to express yourself.’ That freedom has changed everything,” Dube said after the match, revealing the crucial pep talk that empowered him to bowl with aggression and purpose.

From Middle-Order Hitter to Reliable All-Rounder

For years, Dube was pigeonholed as a power-hitter — a player brought in to clear boundaries but seldom trusted with the ball. Across seven IPL seasons, he bowled just over 20 overs. However, under Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel’s guidance, the narrative is shifting.

Since Gambhir’s appointment as head coach, Dube has bowled 26 overs in T20Is — nearly 40% of his total career overs. The transformation is clear: India are nurturing a dependable, medium-pace all-rounder capable of breaking partnerships and maintaining composure under pressure.

“Morne and Gauti bhai made a solid plan for me — which track to hit, how to read batters, and when to use slower deliveries. Those small details have made a big difference,” Dube explained.

This clarity of role has reignited Dube’s career trajectory. Once seen as a backup option, he’s now a genuine match-winner in India’s evolving T20 setup.