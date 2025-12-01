'You Will Notice Two Virat Kohlis': Irfan Pathan Praises Virat Kohli’s Grit After Match-Winning 52nd ODI Ton

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Virat Kohli following his match-winning performance in India’s 17-run triumph over South Africa in the opening ODI in Ranchi. Kohli's masterclass not only gave India a crucial series lead but also reaffirmed his enduring dominance in ODI cricket.

Reflecting on the innings, Pathan highlighted how Kohli showcased a dual approach depending on the situation.

"If you see this innings, you will notice two Virat Kohlis, one an aggressor in the powerplay, and the other after the powerplay, when wickets were falling. Then he became an adamant batter who was not ready to give up his wicket," Pathan shared on his YouTube channel.

Amid conversations surrounding his ODI future in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, Kohli delivered a statement knock, his 52nd ODI century, extending his record for the most tons in a single format. He hammered 135 off 120 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and 7 towering sixes, making it one of his most enjoyable innings in recent years.

Pathan, however, expressed disappointment in a few missed opportunities from the middle order.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar failed to make their chances count,” he noted. Gaikwad, returning to the ODI setup, scored just 8 from 14 balls, while Sundar managed 13 after being pushed up the order.

But he remained thrilled with the form of India’s senior duo. “The way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are batting, I’m loving it. I hope they keep playing for as long as possible,” Pathan added. Rohit Sharma played his part with a stylish 57 from 51 deliveries, featuring five fours and three sixes. His 136-run partnership with Kohli laid the perfect foundation for India’s commanding total.

With Kohli firing and Rohit in rhythm, India’s experienced backbone continues to shine, a promising sign as the road to the next ODI World Cup begins.