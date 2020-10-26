You win some, you lose some: Sakshi Dhoni consoles fans as Chennai Super Kings fail to qualify for Indian Premier League playoffs

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, posted a heartfelt note on social media to console the millions of fans of the yellow franchise, after they became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff contention in IPL 2020.

CSK lost their chance to qualify for the playoffs after Rajasthan Royals defeated table toppers Mumbai Indians by 8-wickets on Sunday (October 26). Rajasthan were at the bottom of the table before the start of their game on Sunday, but their comprehensive win ensured that CSK fell short of a playoff berth for the first time in their history.

Sakshi Dhoni posted an emotional message for the countless number of CSK fans:

While there is no denying the fact that Dhoni fans will be crestfallen to see their side go out of contention but this touching note will surely give them that shoulder of support.

Three-time champions CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. The Chennai fans were desperate to see their ‘Thala’ Dhoni, lift the prestigious trophy once again after having lost narrowly in last year’s final.

There was much fanfare around CSK this season, as Dhoni returned to the cricket field for the first time in 437 days. He had last played a competitive game during India’s semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup and had announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15 this year.

After a strong start, where they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians, CSK waned. They looked dismal with the bat, ambling along at pedestrian pace in the middle overs - which cost them several matches. Their ageing side drew a lot of criticism with the lack of fresh blood in their squad clearly visible.

CSK only have their pride to play for and it remains to be seen whether Dhoni continues as the skipper of the franchise for next season. Speculation remains rife that Dhoni, 39, can also announce his announcement from all-forms of cricket at the end of the season.