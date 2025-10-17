Young Fan Goes Viral After Meeting Virat Kohli as India Prepares for Australia ODIs

The anticipation is palpable as India’s cricketing stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, gear up for the highly awaited ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 at the iconic Optus Stadium. With both former captains focusing exclusively on the 50-over format, their presence adds a layer of excitement and nostalgia for fans, as a viral moment recently captured the sheer joy of a young Kohli fan in Perth.

Young Virat Kohli Fan Goes Viral in Perth

A heartwarming video has taken social media by storm, showing a young fan running ecstatically after receiving Virat Kohli’s autograph. The moment underscores the unmatched connection these cricket legends share with their supporters, proving that even brief encounters can create lifelong memories. Moments like these highlight why Kohli and Rohit remain central figures in Indian cricket, both on and off the field.

Kohli and Rohit Hit the Nets Hard

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wasted no time settling into the Australian conditions. During India’s first training session in Perth, the duo spent nearly 30 minutes in the nets, fine-tuning their strokes ahead of the three-match ODI series. Rohit was also spotted having an insightful discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir, reflecting the strategic planning underway to make a strong start Down Under.

The Indian squad, arriving in two batches over Wednesday and Thursday, is gearing up for a comprehensive white-ball tour, comprising three ODIs followed by five T20Is starting October 29. With Kohli and Rohit retiring from Tests earlier this year and calling time on their T20 careers after the 2024 Barbados World Cup, their focus now is fully on ODIs—a format where experience and composure play a pivotal role.

Retirement Rumours Put to Rest

Virat Kohli fueled conversations around his future with a cryptic social media post shortly after landing in Perth. Emphasizing resilience, Kohli wrote, “The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.” The message effectively dispelled rumours of imminent retirement, reaffirming that he is committed to delivering for India in the ODIs.

Despite speculation following their Test retirements, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla confirmed that the Australia series is not likely to be their final outing. Both players are expected to participate in upcoming home series against South Africa and New Zealand, along with selective appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24.

Why This Series Matters for India

For the Shubman Gill-led ODI squad, the inclusion of Kohli and Rohit is more than symbolic—it provides mentorship, tactical depth, and batting stability. With questions about their 2027 World Cup participation looming, the current series is a chance for both veterans to showcase that their form, fitness, and experience remain invaluable to Team India.

Shubman Gill has openly backed the two legends, emphasizing the strategic role they will play in shaping India’s performance on Australian soil. Every run, every shot, and every fielding effort from Kohli and Rohit will be under scrutiny, not just from fans but from selectors charting India’s long-term ODI plans.