Young India Pacer Harshit Rana Sanctioned By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct

India’s young fast bowler Harshit Rana has received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an incident during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The sanction comes after Rana used a celebratory gesture that was deemed disrespectful toward batter Dewald Brevis after dismissing him.

The moment occurred in the 22nd over, when Rana removed Brevis with a sharp delivery. In the heat of the celebration, the pacer pointed toward the pavilion, appearing to direct the dismissed batter off the field. Match officials reviewed the incident and considered the gesture as potentially provocative and unsporting.

What the ICC Action Means

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ICC categorised the act as a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach, which is the lowest level of disciplinary action but still carries consequences. Rana has been handed:

A formal reprimand

One demerit point added to his record

This is his first offence in the last 24 months, which allowed the matter to be settled quickly. Rana accepted the sanction without requesting a hearing, avoiding a prolonged disciplinary process.

Performance Overshadowed by the Incident

Despite the reprimand, Rana had an impressive outing with the ball. He was among India’s key contributors—picking up three wickets and applying consistent pressure on the South African lineup. His early strikes helped India secure a tense victory.

However, the disciplinary action serves as a reminder that maintaining composure is just as important as delivering impactful performances on the field.

Learning Curve for a Rising Talent

Harshit Rana has been recognised for his aggression and passion, traits that can elevate a fast bowler’s presence. But incidents like this highlight the fine line between intensity and misconduct at the highest level. The expectation from the team management and the ICC is clear: Play with fire, but within the spirit of the game.

With this experience behind him, Rana will look to continue his promising rise in international cricket while ensuring his celebrations don’t grab the wrong kind of attention again.