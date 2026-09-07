/Youngest players to score T20I hundred: Lhuan-dre Pretorius tops elite list, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3rd, Tilak Varma at...; Check full list

South Africa's young opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius has created history by becoming the youngest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I century. His record-breaking hundred against Namibia has taken him to the top of an elite list featuring some of the youngest centurions in men's T20I cricket.
Pretorius reached the landmark at the age of 20 years and 161 days, surpassing Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, who had previously held the record at 20 years and 337 days. With Pretorius taking the No. 1 spot, here is a look at the five youngest players to score a T20I hundred for a full-member nation.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius currently holds the record for being the youngest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I century. The South African opener achieved the feat at 20 years and 161 days against Namibia in the ongoing tri-series.
Pretorius brought up his century in 52 deliveries and played a key role in South Africa's imposing total. He shared a 156-run opening partnership with Conor Esterhuizen, who scored 88 off 40 balls. Pretorius continued his assault after his opening partner's dismissal before eventually being dismissed by Gerhard Erasmus in the final over. His century saw him move past Zazai and claim the top spot on the youngest T20I centurions list.
Before Pretorius rewrote the record, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai was the youngest full-member player to score a T20I hundred. Zazai achieved the milestone at 20 years and 337 days during Afghanistan's T20I against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019.
The left-handed opener produced one of the most destructive T20I innings of the time, smashing an unbeaten 162 off 62 balls. His innings included 11 fours and 16 sixes, helping Afghanistan post 278/3, which was then the highest total in T20I cricket. Zazai's record stood for several years before Pretorius finally surpassed it.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the third position on the list after scoring his maiden T20I century at 21 years and 279 days. Jaiswal achieved the feat against Nepal during the men's T20 event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The left-hander smashed 100 off 49 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes, as India posted 202/4. Jaiswal's century also made him the first Indian batter to score a hundred in men's cricket at the Asian Games. He remains the youngest Indian player to score a men's T20I century.
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett takes the fourth spot on the list, having scored his maiden T20I century at 21 years and 324 days. Bennett's rise through Zimbabwe cricket was rapid. He first made an impression at the Under-19 level before progressing into domestic cricket and eventually earning his senior international opportunity.
The all-rounder also showcased his batting ability in first-class cricket, including a remarkable unbeaten 264 for Mountaineers. His T20I performances subsequently earned him a place among the youngest centurions in the format.
At 21 years and 324 days, Bennett is currently the fourth-youngest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I hundred.
India's Tilak Varma features in top five, Varma scored his maiden T20I century at 22 years and five days, during India's match against South Africa in Centurion. The left-hander produced an unbeaten 107, showcasing his ability to dominate the South African attack. His knock came from 56 balls and included eight fours and seven sixes, helping India post 219/6. Varma's century made him the second-youngest Indian to score a men's T20I hundred, behind Jaiswal.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.