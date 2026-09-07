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  • /Youngest players to score T20I hundred: Lhuan-dre Pretorius tops elite list, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3rd, Tilak Varma at...; Check full list

Youngest players to score T20I hundred: Lhuan-dre Pretorius tops elite list, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3rd, Tilak Varma at...; Check full list

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has become the youngest player to score a T20I hundred, topping an elite list of young centurions. Yashasvi Jaiswal features at No. 3, while Tilak Varma occupies the fifth spot; check the full list of youngest T20I centurions.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Youngest players to score T20I hundred: Lhuan-dre Pretorius tops elite list, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3rd, Tilak Varma at...; Check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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