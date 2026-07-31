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'Your commitment earned everyone's respect': Suresh Raina's heartfelt message on Ajinkya Rahane's retirement

Suresh Raina paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane following his retirement from international cricket, praising his humility, determination, and commitment to Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also lauded Rahane's professionalism, leadership, and immense contribution to the national team.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
'Your commitment earned everyone's respect': Suresh Raina's heartfelt message on Ajinkya Rahane's retirement
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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