You're very annoying on TikTok, I am gonna block you: Chris Gayle to Yuzvendra Chahal

After Indian skipper Virat Kohli had roasted Yuzvendra Chahal over his TikTok videos, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has too come up and trolled the Indian bowler for his social media antics at a time when all the cricketing activities are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a latest Instagram live session between the duo, Gayle taunted Chahal for his videos on social networking app TikTok.

Gayle said that Chahal's videos on TikTok are quite annoying and that he would ask the social media platform to block him for his antics.

“I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously man,” said Gayle during an Instagram live. In reply, Chahal said, "Yes please in your dreams."

The Caribbean batsman, who is also Chahal's teammate in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), further mockingly asked him to get off the social media right now.

"You are very annoying on social media. You need to get off it right now," Gayle stated.

Chahal then defended the same, saying he has nothing to do these days. To which, Gayle said," We are tired of Chahal."

Chahal then jonkingly said,"We are tired of your lives."

The West Indies batsman did not stop there and added, " I am entertaining my fans." Chahal replied him by saying," No, you are torturing them."

Subsequently, Gayle said, "You are torturing them. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you on TikTok and Instagram."

Chahal concluded in a funny manner as he said, "Please uncle, Please. Enjoy"

Earlier, Kohli, in an Instagram live session with his RCB teammate AB de Villiers, asked the former South African skipper, "Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos."

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown," he had concluded.

Notably, all these four players were due to represent RCB in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus fear.