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Yousuf explodes: PCB’s mid-tour axe 'Not performance-related' -Just the Same Old Chaos

 Former Pakistan batter Mohammed Yousuf criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to release seven players and two coaches from the squad ahead of the third Edgbaston Test against England.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Yousuf explodes: PCB’s mid-tour axe 'Not performance-related' -Just the Same Old Chaos
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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