/Yousuf explodes: PCB’s mid-tour axe 'Not performance-related' -Just the Same Old Chaos

"The recent decision by the authorities to recall players and coaching staff from the ongoing tour does not appear to be only performance related. After all, we are not sending legends like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, or Saeed Anwar as replacements. Instead, this move reflects the familiar cycle of internal chaos, differences of opinion, and controversies that have long haunted Pakistan cricket. Since the glory of the 1992 World Cup, such turbulence has resurfaced time and again, eroding stability and distracting from the game itself," he said.