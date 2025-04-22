Yuvraj Singh Banned Parties And Girlfriends To Discipline Abhishek Sharma, Says Yograj Singh

Abhishek Sharma’s recent record-shattering knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings has taken the cricketing world by storm. The 23-year-old southpaw smashed 14 fours and 10 sixes, guiding his team to chase down a mammoth target of 246 the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history. But behind this jaw-dropping performance lies a lesser-known story of discipline, mentorship, and tough love courtesy of former Indian superstar Yuvraj Singh.

Yograj Singh Reveals Yuvraj’s Tough Mentorship

In a recent revelation, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, shared how the two-time World Cup winner played a key role in shaping Abhishek’s cricketing discipline and lifestyle. Yograj disclosed that Yuvraj had to step in when Abhishek's carefree attitude off the field started becoming a concern.

“Late night parties... girlfriend. What happened then? Yuvraj said, ‘Lock him.’ He came under Yuvraj Singh's wings as his father couldn't handle him,” Yograj told CricketNext.

He added that Yuvraj didn’t just coach Abhishek on cricketing skills but took charge of his lifestyle as well. “Yuvi shouted, ‘Where are you?’ I heard him shout. ‘It’s 9 PM, go to bed. Do you understand me? I am coming.’ He then handed over the phone and went to bed. Yuvi told his father to wake him up at 5 AM.”

Discipline Turned Talent into Kohinoor

Yograj didn’t stop at Abhishek. He revealed a similar story with another young starShubman Gill. The former cricketer lauded Yuvraj for understanding the importance of discipline in nurturing raw talent.

“This is exactly what happened with Shubman Gill. But then what happened? When the diamond lands into the hands of another diamond, what becomes of it? It turns into Kohinoor, and that’s what happened with Abhishek Sharma,” Yograj said.

He also warned that many such young talents in India faded away due to poor guidance. “If this diamond had gone into the wrong hands of a spade, it would have broken and scattered. Many players in India broke and scattered,” he remarked.

From IPL Heroics to India Colours

Abhishek’s recent IPL heroics are a continuation of his phenomenal rise that began in the 2024 season, where he amassed 484 runs in 16 matches. His powerful bat swing a trait he credits to Yuvraj’s coaching has become a hallmark of his game, allowing him to clear boundaries with ease.

Thanks to his consistent performances, Abhishek earned a place in India’s T20I squad and has already scored two centuries from just 16 innings establishing himself as one of the most explosive young talents in world cricket.