Yuvraj Singh begins 'Keep It Up' challenge, Sachin Tendulkar gives it a twist--Watch

While most of the sporting activities across the world continue to remain at standstill, former Indian all-round Yuvraj Singh has kickstarted a new challenge on social media, 'Keep It Up'.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yuvraj shared a video of himself bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat.

The 38-year-old further nominated legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN@deespeak," he tweeted.

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Tendulkar soon took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of him taking Yuvraj Singh's new challenge, but acing the same with a unique twist.

In the video shared by Tendulkar, the master blaster could be seen bouncing the ball off his bat with a blindfold.

Tendulkar won the internet with his own version of #KeepItUp challenge. In fact, he also challenged back Yuvraj Singh to do the challenge with a blidfold.

"I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!," Tendulkar wrote.

In reply, Yuvraj admitted that he knew he challenged the wrong legend.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," the former Indian bastman wrote.

However, Tendulkar soon revealed the 'recipe' of how he did the challenge so easily in the second video and asked Yuvraj to follow the same.

Besides Tendulkar, Harbhajan too completed the challenge and said that he is ready to stay home as long as it is required to battle the threat of coronavirus.

Harbhajan further challenged Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble to take it up.

As coronavirus lockdown has put all the cricketing activities at halt including 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), the players have switched to social media to keep their fans entertained these days. From sharing their day-to-day activities during lockdown to spreading awareness about COVID-19, the cricketers are making the most of this forced break.