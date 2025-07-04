Yuvraj Singh Calls Shubman Gill 'Unstoppable' After Historic Double Century in 2nd Test vs England

In a breathtaking display of composure, class, and calculated aggression, Shubman Gill etched his name in the history books with a monumental 265 not out against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. This wasn’t just another Test innings—it was a statement of intent from India’s new captain, a masterclass delivered under pressure and on foreign soil.

Gill, who resumed Day 2 on 114*, anchored the Indian innings with patience and poise, becoming the first Asian captain to score a double century in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He also broke the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s record (221 at The Oval in 1979) for the highest individual Test score by an Indian in England, making this knock one of the most significant by a visiting batter in recent times.

Take a bow @ShubmanGill! Making it look so easy on the big stage! Well played and well deserved double century an example of being unstoppable when the intent is clear #IndVSEng pic.twitter.com/A1JXYVkzni — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2025

Yuvraj Singh Applauds ‘Unstoppable’ Gill

The cricketing fraternity showered praise on Gill, none more so than Yuvraj Singh, who mentored the young prodigy during the Covid-19 lockdown. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj wrote:

“Take a bow @ShubmanGill! Making it look so easy on the big stage! Well played and well deserved double century – an example of being unstoppable when the intent is clear.”

Yuvraj’s heartfelt message not only acknowledged Gill’s skill but highlighted the steely resolve and clarity of purpose that have come to define the 25-year-old opener’s game in recent years.

Support from Legends: Tendulkar and Ashwin Chime In

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also took notice of the young skipper’s brilliance, tweeting:

“Very pleased to see the intent and commitment shown by @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja today. Well played!”

Meanwhile, recently retired veteran Ravichandran Ashwin offered high praise for Gill’s early days as captain:

“A double for Gill. Fabulous start to his leadership stint. This would do him a world of good moving forward. It’s time for India to bat all day now.”

Such endorsements from India’s greatest voices underscore the wider significance of this innings—not just in terms of runs, but leadership maturity and strategic acumen.

Partnerships That Powered India to 564/7

Gill’s innings was far from a solo act. He shared a 203-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (89) that stabilized the innings and pushed England firmly on the back foot. Following Jadeja’s dismissal to Josh Tongue, Washington Sundar (42*) joined hands with Gill to forge another solid 144-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

By Tea on Day 2, India had amassed 564/7, with Gill standing tall on an unbeaten 265, showcasing not just his technical brilliance but also his ability to pace an innings perfectly across sessions.

Punjab Cricket Association Pays Tribute to Their ‘Prince’

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) marked the occasion by sharing a nostalgic clip of Gill’s first TV interview at age 15, when he had scored a mammoth 351 in an inter-district match. Their tribute read:

“You didn’t just lead—you ruled. From the heart of Punjab to the soul of Indian cricket… The prince isn’t rising anymore—he has arrived.”

Their words reflected the overwhelming pride of a state that has watched Gill evolve from a schoolboy prodigy into a captain capable of leading India with fire and finesse.

Why Gill’s Knock Will Be Remembered for Decades

This double century wasn’t just about records. It was about timing—both in shot selection and in career trajectory. On a pitch offering variable bounce, against a disciplined English attack, Gill’s innings was a blueprint of how to build a marathon knock in Test cricket.

It sent a strong message to rivals and fans alike: Shubman Gill is ready to carry the legacy of Indian batting into the next era. As India eyes the World Test Championship Final 2025, this innings could prove to be a defining momentum builder.