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Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh pay heartfelt tribute as Sourav Ganguly enters ICC Hall of Fame

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh congratulated Sourav Ganguly after the former India captain was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Yuvraj praised Ganguly for inspiring a generation of cricketers, while Harbhajan and Sachin Tendulkar also paid heartfelt tributes to the Indian legend.

Source:IANS
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh pay heartfelt tribute as Sourav Ganguly enters ICC Hall of Fame

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Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh pay heartfelt tribute as Sourav Ganguly enters ICC Hall of Fame
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