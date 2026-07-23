/Yuvraj Singh issues 'Public Appeal' amid Delhi CJP protests as PM Modi announces Fast-Track courts for paper leaks

As intense demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to grip the national capital, former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh has issued a public plea to both the Union Government and demonstrating student groups, urging all parties to resolve the impasse through peace and diplomatic engagement.
The social media appeal comes amidst mounting political pressure on the Central Government. Thousands of CJP supporters and student activists have sustained round-the-clock demonstrations in New Delhi, braving heavy rainfall to push for comprehensive national education reforms and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Escalation and Police Intervention at Jantar Mantar
The unrest intensified significantly on Monday, July 20, aligning with the commencement of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Thousands of demonstrators flooded Central Delhi following a CJP-led call to march toward Parliament.
Law enforcement authorities established perimeter blockades along primary access routes, reportedly preventing regional demonstrators from uniting with the primary assembly at Jantar Mantar. Confrontations escalated as police forces deployed lathi charges and tear gas canisters to disperse crowds. At least 60 protesters sustained injuries during the crackdown. Furthermore, officers were documented dismantling makeshift tents and assembly platforms erected at the site.
Despite physical clearance operations, demonstrators have refused to vacate Jantar Mantar, maintaining an uninterrupted sit-in. On Tuesday, July 21, senior opposition figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, visited the protest venue to extend solidarity to the demonstrating students.
Yuvraj Singh Calls for Amicable Resolution
Reacting to the ongoing turmoil, Yuvraj Singh published a statement to his Instagram account, appealing directly to government authorities, student activists, and civil society.
"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety, and chase your dreams," Singh stated.
"Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India.
"Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope.
"Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future," he added.
CJP Appeals to Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Concurrently, CJP leadership issued an official public letter to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to conclude his ongoing hunger strike undertaken in support of the movement.
"With great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast. Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country," the CJP stated in their public letter.
"You have shown that this fight is bigger than any one person and that students deserve justice. But right now, we need you to take care of your health.
"We promise that this struggle will not end with your fast. We will continue the protests and take this fight forward until our demands for examination justice are met. We will do everything we can to keep it moving."
PM Modi Breaks silence
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!”, he posted on his official X account. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he said.
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