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Yuvraj Singh issues 'Public Appeal' amid Delhi CJP protests as PM Modi announces Fast-Track courts for paper leaks

As intense demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to grip the national capital, former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh has issued a public plea to both the Union Government.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh issues 'Public Appeal' amid Delhi CJP protests as PM Modi announces Fast-Track courts for paper leaks

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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