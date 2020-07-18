Yuvraj Singh, Jhulan Goswami extend wishes as Smriti Mandhana turns 24

Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana turned 24 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to the former on her special occasion.

From former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to the International Cricket Council (ICC),all took to their social media handles to wish Mandhana a 'very Happy Birthday'.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the world's cricket governing body posted a picture of Mandhana and listed down her career stats to wish the Indian batswoman.

"Third highest run-getter for India in women's T20Is, Second-most 50-plus scores in ODIs & T20Is for India women, Only India batter in the top 10 of ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, 2018 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint award winnerHappy birthday, Smriti Mandhana," the ICC tweeted.

Third highest run-getter for in women's T20Is

Second-most 50-plus scores in ODIs & T20Is for women

Only batter in the top 10 of ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

2018 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint award winner Happy birthday, Smriti Mandhana pic.twitter.com/7BaobzezHB — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2020

Extending warm birthday greeting to Mandhana, Yuvraj hoped the batswoman continues to excel in her field and keep the national flag soaring with pride.

"Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride of India Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up My best wishes #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian woman fast bowler Jhulan Goswami posted a picture of her with Mandhana and wrote, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti."

A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/X83xTAi0WK — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 18, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Mandhan's knock of 72-ball 90 from the World Cup 2017 to wish the cricketer on her birthday.

First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations

Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs Let's celebrate our very own @mandhana_smriti's birthday revisiting her fine run knock during the #WWC17. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2020

Born on July 18, 1996, Mandhana made her international debut for India during a T20I match against Bangladesh in April 2013.

She has played in a total of 74 T20Is, 51 One-Day Internationals (ODI and two matches in the longest format of the game so far.Mandhana has notched up a total of 3,811 runs across the three formats of the game.

With 1,705 T20I runs, Mandhana is the third highest run-getter for India in the shortest format of the game.

Mandhana scored the quickest half-century for the Women in Blue when she smashed a 24-ball fifty during India's T20I clash against New Zealand in February 2019.

She also became the youngest-ever T20I women captain when he led the side against England in Guwahati at the age of 22 years and 229 days in February 29.

In November 2019, Mandhan became the third-fastest cricketer to score 2,000 runs in ODIs during her 51st innings for India against West Indies.

Mandhana last appeared for India during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup in February-March. However, Mandhana failed to click with the bat during the prestigious tournament, managing just 49 runs in four matches. Though India made it to their maiden final of the tournament, they slumped to an 85-run defeat against Australia in the summit showdown.