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Yuvraj Singh makes Abhishek Sharma do sit-ups in hilarious birthday video | WATCH

Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious birthday video for Abhishek Sharma, making the India star do sit-ups as a playful punishment for rash shots. The 26-year-old batter, who has emerged as a key T20I player, is set to feature in India’s upcoming series against Afghanistan.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh makes Abhishek Sharma do sit-ups in hilarious birthday video | WATCH
Image Credit: Instagram | @yuvisofficial

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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