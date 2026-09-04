/Yuvraj Singh makes Abhishek Sharma do sit-ups in hilarious birthday video | WATCH

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious birthday tribute for his mentee Abhishek Sharma on Friday, September 4, with the youngster seen doing sit-ups as part of a playful punishment.
Abhishek turned 26 on Friday, and Yuvraj marked the occasion by sharing a light-hearted video highlighting their close bond. The former India all-rounder has played an important mentoring role in Abhishek’s development as a T20 batter.
In the video, Yuvraj can be seen reminding Abhishek about avoiding rash shots, before making him do sit-ups while holding his ears. "Bol mai pehli ball te lappa nahi maaranga," Yuvraj says in the video, with Abhishek replying, "Mai pehli ball te lift nahi maranga."
The video also featured a lighter moment involving Yuvraj, Abhishek and Sanju Samson at Wimbledon. When Yuvraj asked Abhishek what he wanted, the young batter replied, "Aapka Aashirwaad," to which Yuvraj responded, "Always."
Alongside the video, Yuvraj posted a birthday message praising Abhishek for the person he has become and wishing him a year filled with runs and centuries.
Abhishek has established himself as an aggressive T20I batter for India and has two centuries and 11 half-centuries in 55 T20I innings, according to the details shared in the report.
He also holds the second-fastest T20I century for India. Abhishek smashed a 37-ball hundred against England last year, with only Rohit Sharma ahead of him after the former India captain scored a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017.
However, Abhishek will enter his next assignment looking to regain consistency. The left-hander has registered only one fifty in his last 10 innings and has been dismissed for single-digit scores in each of his last four innings.
Abhishek is set to feature in India’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi.
With the series approaching, the birthday celebrations provided a lighter moment for the India batter, while Yuvraj’s playful video once again highlighted the mentor-mentee relationship between the two cricketers.
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